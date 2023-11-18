India Vs Australia WC Final: Fantasy XI tips, captain, vice-captain pick and more

India Vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Fantasy XI predictions: Undefeated India will face Australia in the final of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Led by Rohit Sharma, the men-in-blue are in sublime form and tick all the boxes heading into finals.

But no matter how patchy Australia may have been in the tournament, they are a formidable opponents with world class players and match winners.

India Vs Australia fantasy XI tips, captain, vice-captain pick and more

India and Australia have several players who are easy pick for Fantasy XI but that may not be the right choice. To choose a perfect Fantasy XI, it is important to understand the nature of the pitch, the recent form of players and weather conditions.

The India vs Australia World Cup final is likely to be played on the same pitch where the hosts played Pakistan.

Here is the likely Fantasy XI:

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul

Batsman: Shubhman Gill, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Mitchell Marsh

All-Rounder: Glen Maxwell, Pat Cummins

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazelwood, Adam Zampa

Captain: Mohammad Shami

Vice Captain: Shubhman Gill