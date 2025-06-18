India to open 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan

India has been placed in Group 1 of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, defending champions Australia, South Africa and two qualifying teams yet to be confirmed. The tournament, scheduled to run from June 12 to July 5 in England, marks the 10th edition of the event and is set to be the largest Women’s T20 World Cup ever, featuring 12 teams.

The opening match will see hosts England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12.

Edgbaston will also stage India’s first match, a marquee clash against Pakistan on June 14. The team will then head to Headingley to face one of the qualifiers on June 17.

India’s group campaign continues with a match against South Africa at Old Trafford on June 21, followed by another fixture against a qualifier at the same venue on June 25. The group stage culminates with a high-voltage encounter against Australia at Lord’s on June 28.

Reflecting on the significance of the tournament, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt shared her excitement, stating, “World Cups are always special, but this one already feels different; it has the potential to be truly game-changing. It’s going to be a huge moment for our sport and a brilliant opportunity to inspire young people and captivate fans across the country. Playing on home soil, for the biggest prize, against the best players in the world, it’s going to be unmissable. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Group 2 comprises England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and two more qualifying teams, with matches set to be played at venues, including the Hampshire Bowl, The Oval, Bristol County Ground, and Headingley.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, which will take place at The Oval on June 30 and July 2. The final is scheduled at the iconic Lord’s on July 5.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the excitement around the tournament is already palpable, with the first wave of priority tickets for the final at Lord’s selling out in just 24 hours. General ticket sales have now opened for fans who pre-registered.

Tournament director Beth Barrett-Wild emphasised the larger impact of the event, saying, “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to transform a month of sporting excellence into a movement that will rewrite the narrative about women’s cricket.”

“At iconic venues across the country, we’ll see incredible, world-class athletes battling it out in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, who, with every ball bowled and run scored, will be contributing to lasting change. It’s our opportunity to give women’s cricket, and women’s sport, the stage it deserves.”