Despite India’s forgettable performance in the Test series in New Zealand earlier this year, West Indian legend Brian Lara feels that India are still the best travelling team in Test Cricket.

Notably, India had lost both their Test matches scheduled in New Zealand. While they lost the first test by 10 wickets, they ended up losing the second Test match by 7 wickets. The Indian batting lineup simply had no answers to the questions posed to them by the Kiwi bowlers.

“I think India have been travelling very well in the last ten or so years. What happened in New Zealand, I think it’s more of an aberration, I think coming off so much one-day and T20 cricket, it might have been tough for them in the Test arena outside of India. But I think India is still maybe the best travelling team in the world,” Lara told ESPNCricinfo as quoted by news agency IANS.

Lara added that West Indies as a team would be worried about facing Australia and India at the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later in the year.

“In terms of a team, obviously I want to see the West Indies go all the way and win,” Lara said.

“India, with the fact that they produce so much international cricketers through their league (Indian Premier League) has enhanced every single player who plays for India. I mean KL Rahul is my favourite player in the world, I love watching him and I think India is going to be a force to reckon with,” he added.

“Australia at home… it’s not going to be an easy World Cup for anyone. Australia is going to be worried about India and the West Indies, West Indies are going to be worried about everybody because of their inconsistency sometimes. So it’s going to be a great World Cup to look at,” he concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)