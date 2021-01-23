Indian men’s cricket team bowling coach Bharat Arun has revealed that the management had taken the risk of losing the final Test against Australia in Brisbane in the hope of winning it.

With a hope to draw the match and the series, Arun has said that India had initially planned to strengthen their batting and play only four bowlers. But the Ravi Shastri-led management had eventually decided ot go with a attacking team and win the match if possible.

“In the last Test match, there were discussions about playing the extra batsman. But we all thought that it will be a negative move. All of us thought that five-bowler theory has worked for us and let us back that principle,” said Indian team’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, as the team decided to play left-handed batsman and off-spinner Washington Sundar, who had not played a first-class game for over three years.

“Sundar batted well. Being a leftie…I thought we should be positive,” he said.

Arun revealed how the five-bowler theory was formed.

“We had formed this five-bowler theory about three years ago, because to bowl out a team in conditions abroad, it demands a lot out of bowlers. Ravi and Virat have been extremely firm by saying that we need to play five bowlers to be successful abroad. Yes, sometimes you may lose matches. But the guiding principle of this team has been to be fearless and honest,” he said.

“In pursuit of excellence, we are not scared and don’t fear losing games. We will lose a few games but then those games are going to teach a lot of lessons. Sport is about failure and how you bounce back from failures makes you a sportsperson and that is exactly the principle we are going with it.”

India on Tuesday became the first team to conquer The Gabba in 33 years as they beat Australia by three wickets in the final Test and won the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1.

Chasing 328, India achieved the target with three overs remaining on Day 5. Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant shone with the bat for visitors on the weary Brisbane wicket against the star-studded Australian bowling attack.

If Pant ensured India’s completion of the chase by remaining unbeaten on 89, opener Gill’s innings of 91 was the kickstart India needed.

Pujara with his marathon 211-ball knock of 56 runs was the steadying force that held India’s fort from end, eventually guiding the tourists towards history.