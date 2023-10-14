India retain ODI World Cup dominance over Pak with 7-wkt win

Call it motivation or momentum, but how far can a team battling inconsistency; ride on those two factors in a big-ticket tournament? Pakistan had both on their side going into Saturday’s blockbuster World Cup contest against a high quality Indian side in Ahmedabad but the factors soon faded away, eventually costing them a morale-crushing seven-wicket defeat, their 8th against India in ODI World Cups.

Put in to bat, Pakistan were on the right track at least for the first 30 overs, but what transpired post that was a nightmare the Men-in-Green will be eager to wipe off from their heads if they are to make a case of finding themselves in the top four in the competition.

Having restricted Pakistan to 191, India’s hunt was spearheaded by a classic 53rd ODI half century from the skipper Rohit Sharma, who ensured early Navaratri celebrations for the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium crowd, with his fireworks, that included six mighty sixes. And half of those six were conceded by Pakistan’s resident speed demon Haris Rauf.

Advertisement

With World Cup debutant Shubman Gill (16) back in the side after recovering from a bout of dengue, Rohit allowed himself to get his eyes in with the youngster slamming a flurry of boundaries, three of which came off Hasan Ali to provide India with a flying start before Shaheen Shah Afridi applied the brakes with the wicket of Gill, to silence the crowd.

In a matter of seconds, the crowd was again on its feet to welcome Virat Kohli (18), who began with a trademark cover drive off Afridi, before piercing through the infield for a couple more with Rohit dispatching the Pakistan pace spearhead for his first six of the innings. However, at the end of the powerplay, Kohli mishit a pull to mid-on to make the long walk back, leaving India at 79/2.

Fresh from his 63-ball century against Afghanistan, Rohit looked in sublime form, and dealt mainly in sixes and occasional fours, as he raced away to a 36-ball fifty with Shreyas Iyer complimenting his senior partner well to take India near the finish line.

However, with India needing another 36, Rohit perished 14 shy of what would have been a record 8th World Cup century, to a slow off-cutter from Afridi, leaving the finishing job to Iyer, who got into his rhythm with a fluent unbeaten half century, that came in the form of a boundary as well as the winning shot for the home side, with almost 19 overs to spare.

Earlier, it felt like the jam-packed stadium had emptied out when Pakistan began with a 41-run opening stand with the openers crunching boundaries off the new ball. The only sound one could potentially hear was the rustle of people fanning themselves with the cardboard handouts meant for celebratory waving.

The crowd went full decibel once Mohammad Siraj pinned Abduallah Shafique with a skiddy one, and joined the bowler in the appeal, before erupting when the umpire agreed. The ground was nearly full, as expected, and all blue, with 1,30000 people acting as India’s 12th man, cheering every appeal, leave alone the wickets that fell in heaps once Siraj broke the 82-run flourishing partnership between skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan.

So much so that it looked like the Narendra Modi stadium was an Instagram app, and Pakistan’s monumental batting collapse was like watching reels, with the Men-in-Green losing eight wickets in a span of 36 runs, before being eventually bowled out for a paltry 191 in 42.5 overs.

Joining forces after Siraj and Hardik Pandya got rid of the opening duo of Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq (36), Babar (50 off 58 balls) and Rizwan (49) were in the middle of a partnership that looked rather threatening for India. But once Siraj had the Pakistan captain playing on, Pakistan’s wheels came off.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep trapped Saud Shakeel (6) before bowling Iftikhar Ahmed (4) around his legs. Shortly after Bumrah bowled a peach to dismiss Rizwan, one shy of a half century, and then subsequently removed Shadab Khan (2) in the next over.

For Pakistan, Babar’s return to form with a sedate half century was probably the only high point of their rather ordinary batting display against a full-strength Indian attack.

Babar booed by crowd during toss

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was booed by the crowd at the Narendra Modi stadium during the toss on Saturday. The moment Babar stepped out for the toss, the crowd started chants of ‘India, India’. Thereafter, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

However, the moment Babar started speaking, the crowd started their loud jeers and boos. The Pakistan captain smiled lightly and said he would enjoy this crowd.