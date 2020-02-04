Ahead of the three-match ODI series, New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen on Tuesday admitted the brilliance of India bowlers, meanwhile, insisting that the Kiwi batters are also world-class. The coach expects the series to be exciting.

“They (India) certainly got world-class bowlers but at the same time, we have world-class batters. So, it is going to be a fantastic challenge for both sides. I think it is going to be a very exciting series,” said Jurgensen as quoted by ANI.

“We have been playing T20 cricket and now we are moving into the 50-over format. Those are the adjustments that we need to make quickly in our batting and bowling,” Jurgensen added.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will be leading New Zealand in the first two ODIs against India in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is out due to shoulder injury. Mark Chapman has replaced Williamson in the squad.

Meanwhile, for India, Rohit Sharma is out of the series due to calf injury. Virat Kohli said that Prithvi Shaw will make his ODI debut and will open the innings for India in the limited-overs series starting February 5. Kohli also said that KL Rahul will continue to bat in the middle-order, hinting that Mayank Agarwal may join Shaw at the top.

India on Sunday whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series. The hosts will feature some new faces in the ODIs starting February 4 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.