India extend lead on ICC WTC standings after Kanpur victory

India’s thumping seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Kanpur not only helped them complete a clean sweep of the eastern neighbours but also consolidate their stay at the top of the World Test Championships standings, with an improved point percentage of 74.24.

For Bangladesh, Tuesday’s loss means a point percentage of 34.38 and they slip to the seventh position, behind South Africa and New Zealand. Australia are second with 62.50 while Sri Lanka are third with a PCT of 55.56.

With the first three days of the match getting affected by rain and wet outfield, the Rohit Sharma-led side adopted an ultra-aggressive approach to keep prospects of a result alive. On Tuesday, the hosts secured a seven-wicket triumph with a session to spare.

Advertisement

The rain scare on the second and third days of the Test left the two-time WTC finalists in a spot over their WTC fate, especially after Sri Lanka vaulted to third following a 2-0 whitewash against New Zealand at home. Had it been a draw, India would have required five wins and a draw from their remaining eight Tests, which comprises a three-match home series against New Zealand and a five-Test rubber on the tour of Australia.

But Tuesday’s outcome in Kanpur, helped Rohit Sharma & Co extend their lead in the WTC standings after eight wins in 11 matches in this cycle, and inch closer to guaranteeing themselves a ticket to the finale, scheduled at the Lord’s next year.

India need just three more wins from their remaining eight Test matches to confirm the berth, implying a whitewash against beleaguered New Zealand, who stand sixth in the table with just three wins in eight matches, would almost take Rohit’s men to the final.

India’s three-match Test series against the BlackCaps start will be played between October 16 and November 5 across Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

Following this home season, India will face Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under in December, marking the team’s final series of the current cycle. One win in Australia will confirm India’s place in the final. If its fails to win even a single match in the five-match Test series, its qualification hopes will depend on the outcomes of Sri Lanka’s series against South Africa away and Australia at home.