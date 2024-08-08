India down Spain to secure men’s hockey bronze

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored two penalty corner goals in the space of four minutes to pilot India to the men’s Olympic hockey bronze medal with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Spain in the third place play-off match here today.

India survived anxious moments at the fag end when Spain forced four successive penalty corners which were stoutly defended by the eight time gold medalists sparking wild celebrations at the Yves-du-Mnoir stadium.

It was redemption time for the Indian skipper who could not find his mojo in the 2-3 semi final defeat to Germany on August 6.

Advertisement

But today was a different day culminating in Harmanpreet scoring both the goals off penalty corners, on either side of half time.

The first one in the 30th minute of the match made it 1-1 after Spain went 1-0 up in the 18th minute off a penalty stroke goal scored by captain Marc Mirales.

The all-important match winner came off the Indian captain’s stick in the 33rd minute off their third penalty corner award.

India thus earned their second successive bronze starting with Tokyo2020 that broke four decades of medal drought.

It is also the country’s 13th medal in hockey history.

Both the teams started cautiously with there being hardly any penetrative move in the first half barring one each from either rank.

India, ranked fifth as compared to Spain’s number 8 rank, were also the more experienced outfit with four members having played more than 200 internationals. In comparison Spain had just three with 100 plus caps.

India were bolstered by the return of Amit Rohidas who had to sit out of the semifinals against Germany following his red card send-off against Britain in the quarter finals.

India, looking strangely subdued in contrast to the aggressive games they put up against first Australia in the group stage and Germany in the semifinals, launched an attack in the sixth minute, but Sukhjeet Singh struck the ball wide of the right post following a cross from the left flank.

In the ninth minute of play Spain broke into the Indian circle and Hose Maria Basterrra took a shot at the Indian goal which was blocked by Sreejesh who hung up his boots after playing his 335th international today.

The Indian citadel fell three minutes into the second 15-minute quarter when Spain were awarded a penalty stroke when Manpreet hooked the stick of Gerard Clapes from behind as the Spaniard was about to take a shot.

The award was converted by their captain Marc Mirales with a scoop to the right of Sreejesh.

India also survived some Spanish raids, one of which resulted in the upright coming to their rescue.

Towards the end of the quarter the Indian attack looked more penetrative and earned two penalty corners. Off the second and with seconds remaining in the quarter, captain Harmanpreet beat Spain custodian Luis Calzado with a perfect shot to sound the board and bring parity to the scores.

The teams trooped in with the scores tied 1-1 at half time.

India surged into the lead (2-1) soon after resumption after half through Harmanpreet who converted their third penalty corner award with a ground shot.

Yet another penalty corner award came India’s way in the 35th minute but this time the Spanish goalie blocked Harmanpreet’s shot.

India led 2-1 going into the final quarter which saw frenetic action at both ends

The most difficult period for India came at the end with Spain pressing hard for their equaliser but the Indian defense led by Sreejesh stood resolutely and prevented the Spaniards’ bid.

India looked the better team right through with their speedy attacks from both flanks and richly deserved their medal.