India beat Pakistan in shootout to win bronze at Sultan of Johor Hockey tournament

In closely fought match Arun Sahani (11’), Poovanna CB (42’), and captain Uttam Singh (52’) scored for India while Sufyan Khan (33’), Abdul Qayyum (50’) and Shahid Hannan (57’) netted for Pakistan as the score was level at 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

The shootout went all the way to sudden death before goalkeeper Mohith HS denied Pakistan captain Hannan to secure a medal for his team.

India had topped Pool B to make it to the semi-finals but lost 3-6 to Germany in their final-four match to drop down to the third-place playoff.

In the group stage, the Indian played Pakistan to a 3-3 draw before defeating hosts Malaysia 3-1 and downing New Zealand 6-2.

The bronze medal match started with teams cautiously probing for chances. Pakistan’s goalkeeper Ali Raza was called into action halfway through the first quarter as Gurjot Singh unleashed a reverse shot that sailed just wide of the post.

As India looked to press for the opening goal, it was Arun Sahani who stepped up to deflect Rohit’s searching pass into the goal.

Pakistan was under pressure towards the end of the quarter with India creating a couple of chances and forcing Ali Raza to save.

Pakistan attempted to retain possession in India’s half in search of an equaliser in the second quarter and won two penalty corners but failed to capitalise on either of them.

Meanwhile, India kept the rival defence on their toes with occasional counterattacks. However, neither team managed to change the scoreline in their favour heading into the second half.

Pakistan’s hard work bore fruit in the second half with Sufyan Khan slotting the ball into Mohith HS’s net from a penalty corner.

A period of Pakistani dominance followed but the Indian defence remained resilient. With three minutes left in the quarter, Poovanna CB flicked the ball into goal after a missed penalty corner to restore India’s lead.

In the last quarter, Pakistan pinned the rivals back in their own circle. As the pressure continued to mount, it was Abdul Qayyum who breached India’s goal to bring the teams back on level terms.

But India flipped the switch, taking the game to Pakistan and it wasn’t too long before Uttam Singh scored from a penalty corner to make it 3-2.

However,Pakistan skipper Shahid Hannan made it 3-3 towards the end of the regulation time, taking the game to penalty shootouts.

Pakistan’s Arshad Liaqat, Hannan Shahid, Abdul Rehman and Ahtisham Aslam found the back of the net in the penalty shootout while Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Angad Bir Singh and Uttam Singh struck back with goals of their own to take it sudden death.

Vishnukant Singh and Arshad Liaqat were spot on with their chances in sudden death before Angad Bir Singh converted his chance. Mohith HS shadowed Shahid Hannan perfectly to tackle him and sealed the victory for the India.