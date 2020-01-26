Riding on an unbeaten knock of 57 from KL Rahul, India on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Men in Blue, who had won the first match by 6 wickets in Januray 24 now lead the series 2-0.

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against India.

A brilliant bowling effort by Indian bowlers restricted New Zealand to 132 for 5 in 20 overs

The Indian bowlers made New Zealand batsmen toil hard for runs and the consequences saw the Kiwis remain contented with a below-par score on the board.

Tim Seifert (33* off 26) and Martin Guptill (33 off 20) were the top-scorers for New Zealand.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja, who returned figures of 2 for 18, was the most successful bowler. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah ended with 1 for 21 in his 4 overs. Shivam Dubey and Shardul Thakur claimed a wicket each.

A target of 133 runs was never going to be tough for a team like India. However, early strikes from Tim Southee, who claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (11) in quick succession, reduced India to 39 for 2 in 5.2 overs.

But an 86-run stand between Rahul and Shreyas Iyer (44) for the third wicket helped India chase down the target with ease.