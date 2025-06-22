India bags four medals on Day 1 of Beijing Para Powerlifting World Cup 2025

The tournament, organised under the aegis of World Para Powerlifting (WPPO), features elite athletes from over 40 countries and serves as a key qualification event for the 2026 World Championships and the Paris 2028 Paralympic Games.

The Indian contingent showcased exceptional strength and resilience, led by Gulfam Ahmed, who opened the medal tally with a bronze in the Men’s elite 59 kg category. Gulfam lifted 145 kg in his first attempt and followed it up with a best lift of 151 kg in his second. His third attempt at 153 kg was narrowly disallowed, but his previous lifts secured India’s first medal of the tournament in a highly competitive field.

Adding to the tally, Ramubhai Bambhava clinched bronze in the Men’s elite 72 kg category with a solid lift of 151 kg in his opening attempt. Although his next two lifts at 155 kg and 156 kg were not validated, his first lift proved enough to place him on the podium in the Best Lift classification.

Veteran para powerlifter Joby Mathew delivered a standout performance in the Masters category, bagging gold in the Total Lift and silver in the Best Lift. Despite failing the first attempt at 140 kg, Joby rebounded with two other lifts of 145 kg and 150 kg, demonstrating his technical consistency and experience. His dual podium finish brought India’s total medal count to four on Day 1.

J.P. Singh, chief coach of the Indian team, praised the athletes, saying, “Our lifters have shown remarkable grit and determination. Gulfam, Joby, and Ramubhai have set a brilliant example for the rest of the squad.”

Nitin Arya, CEO of India Para Powerlifting, echoed the sentiment, saying, “These results reflect the discipline of our athletes and the planning of the federation. We are committed to ensuring India’s continued success on the global stage.”