The India-West Indies three-match T20I series is about to commence from Friday. The first match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both the teams are sweating it out in preparation for the series.

While the West Indies team attended the nets on Wednesday, the Indian team has started practicing from Thursday. Regular captain Virat Kohli will resume his duties as skipper of the shortest format while Rohit Sharma, who led the team for the T20Is against Bangladesh, is also part of the squad.

India vs West Indies: Head to Head

It has never been easy to beat India in their home conditions. The same applies to this series as well especially when the West Indies team is playing without some of their experienced campaigners. The Caribbean team has played a total of 14 T20Is against India in which India have tasted wins in 8 of these matches while 5 of them have resulted in a West Indies win. A solitary match ended without a result.

Good morning from Hyderabad. Perfect day for training. World T20 Champions West Indies hit the nets at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Preparations for 1st T20I vs @BCCI to be played on Friday night

2nd match: December 8 in Thiruvananthapuram

3rd match: December 11 at Wankhede

Have defeated India at their backyard only once

In Indian conditions, the West Indies T20I record against India is far worse. The visitors have defeated India in India only once. As per the data available, India have met West Indies in Indian conditions four times- winning three of them and losing a lone encounter.

However, that lone defeat in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium broke a billion dreams as India were knocked out of the World T20 Tournament as a result of that defeat. West Indies went on to be crowned World Champions after beating India in the semi-final and England in the finals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India have not lost a T20I match against West Indies in two years

India have in fact not lost a T20I match against the men from the Caribbean in two years. India have defeated West Indies in three home matches and then went on to beat them in three matches in West Indies.

The last encounter played between the two teams was in August 2019 in which India registered a comfortable 7 wicket victory.