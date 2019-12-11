IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match Preview

The Twenty-20 International (T20I) series between India and West Indies was expected to be another easy outing for the Men in Blue. But as it happened, the three-match series hangs equally in the balance after two T20Is.

We’re all set for the series decider at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow 💪💪#TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/RXlKWhBqCD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2019

After a masterclass from Virat Kohl helped India clinch the series-opener, West Indies fought back in the second match with an all-round performance to bring parity into the series.

Indian batsmen have been relatively better on wickets that have offered very little assistance to the bowlers. However, it’s the fielding that has let the team down on a serious note.

West Indies, on the other hand, have all their batters in brilliant form. The top order, consisting of Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, has been rock solid. However, it is Shimron Hetmeyer who has been the real star in the visitors’ batting line up.

With the series tied at 1-1, the third game at the Wankhede Stadium will act as a virtual final. Going by the records there, West Indies hold the upper hand against the hosts.

While India have won only one of the three T20Is they have played, the tourists have won both their outings at the venue. One of the wins was the famous semifinal of the ICC World T20 2016 which saw India being eliminated.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast

The weather forecast during the match hours doesn’t predict any threatening conditions and fans can heave a sigh of relief. Clear sky is likely to prevail throughout the day.

According to Accuweather, the temperature is expected to hover around 27-29 degree Celcius with a zero percent chance of rain.