The third and final ODI match of the India-West Indies series is scheduled to be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium, on Sunday. The match is an important one for the teams. As the series is levelled at 1-1, both the captains (Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard) would be playing for nothing but a win as a series win is on the cards.

Kohli and his men would not want to lose an opportunity to win yet another ODI series. However, the Indian skipper Virat must improve his record at this venue to steer India to a victory. His record at this venue is nothing less than a nightmare.

Has scored 33 runs at this venue

Run machine Virat Kohli is arguably one of the modern-day greats of the game. In the recently concluded T20 series, Virat had scored lots of runs against the West Indies team. He has been quiet in the ODI series so far and although India would expect Virat to fire in the final ODI, he averages just 11 at this venue.

Virat has played 3 matches at this venue and scored just 33 runs, obviously without a half-century or hundred.

In a lone T20I encounter at this venue that Virat was part of, he was dismissed for just one run.

Has not spent more than 30 minutes at the crease

Virat Kohli has never spent more than 30 minutes at the crease on this ground. In his first outing at this venue against West Indies, he spent 13 minutes for his 3. Against Sri Lanka in 2014, he batted nearly half an hour for his 22.In 2017, against England, he scored 8 at this venue.

Rohit will play after 8 tears at this venue

Rohit has played a couple of matches at this venue and scored 80 runs. However, he has managed a half-century at this venue which came against West Indies in 2011. Rohit will enter the field for the first time after 2011.