After a record-breaking win in the Hyderabad T20I, India will play their second match of the three-match T20I series against West Indies on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Virat Kohli and his men will take the field for the second T20I on the back of a win. They would look to win the match and win the series here itself. Ahead of India’s encounter at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, let us have a look at how the Indian team has performed here in the past.

A solitary T20I against the Kiwis

The history of the Greenfield Stadium is not very old. Till date, there has been one T20I match played in the stadium. This was in 2017 when India were up against New Zealand. The Kiwis had come to India for a three-match series and the last match of the series was organised at this venue.

8 overs a side contest

Although an International T20I match was organised at this venue, the entire quota of 20 overs could not be played. Heavy rains forced the match referee to reduce the match to 8 overs a side. Indians batted first and scored 67 runs in 8 overs. In response, the Kiwis managed 61 runs and India had won the match by 6 runs.

16 overs, 11 wickets

Although the match was reduced to 8 overs a side, plenty of wickets fell in that encounter. India lost as many as 5 wickets in their 8 overs. On the other hand, Kiwis lost 6 of their wickets in an attempt to reach the target. Thus a total of 11 wickets fell in that match in 16 overs.

This will be the first India-West Indies encounter in the match and the first time West Indies team will enter the stadium for a T20I encounter. Both teams will hope to have a memorable encounter when they take the field.