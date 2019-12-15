West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Sunday won the toss and opted to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“We will field first. This pitch is bit of an unknown so we will see how it behaves. We are looking forward to this challenge. We have done a lot of talking how we want to play international cricket. We want to be competitive,” said Pollard after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli said, “It looks like a dry track and we would have wanted to bat first. In 50 overs, strike rotation is important and that’s where our bowling attack becomes lethal. West Indies are a dangerous side and we can’t take them lightly. The guys who are not playing are Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami