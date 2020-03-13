Amid the coronavirus threat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to reschedule the remaining two matches of the India-South Africa series, the first match of which was washed out at Dharamshala on Thursday.

The same has been confirmed in a report carried by PTI citing BCCI officials. While the second match of the series was scheduled to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, the final match was to happen at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The country is facing a serious pandemic,” a top BCCI official said as quoted by PTI.

“The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking at the earliest available flight,” he added.

Both the matches were earlier planned to be held behind closed doors but now the word is that the matches will be held at a later date not decided yet. Even the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed till 15 April amid the threat posed by the spread of coronavirus that has infected more than a lakh people globally and claimed close to 5,000 lives.