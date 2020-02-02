Rohit Sharma, who is filling in the captaincy void for team India in the surprising absence of Virat Kohli, has overtaken his captain in the list of batsmen with most fifty plus-score in T20I cricket with his innings against New Zealand on Sunday.

Rohit slammed 60 off 41 deliveries in the final T20I of the five-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui to register his 25th 50+ score in the shortest format. Kohli, on the other hand, has batted in 24 such innings.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and Ireland batsman paul Stirling hold the third spot on the list with 17 half-centuries each.

Also, with his 60-run knock, Rohit has narrowed the gap between him and Kohli in the list of highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. While Rohit stands second in the list with 2767 runs, table-topper Kohli has amassed 2794 runs.

Earlier on the day, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, India have managed to post 163/3 runs on the board in their quota of 20 overs.

Rohit came in to bat at number three to accommodate the opening duo of Sanju Samson and KL Rahul at the top. However, Samson failed to capitalise on yet another opportunity as Scott Kuggeleijn got him caught at the covers to give New Zealand an early breakthrough.

Post Samson’s dismissal, Rohit and Rahul came together to stitch a handy partnership. The duo added 88 runs for the second wicket before Rahul was dismissed by Hamish Bennett. Rohit threatened to take the match away from the Kiwis but he picked up a calf injury and was forced to retire hurt.

A handy little cameo from Manish Pandey in the last few balls somehow propelled India to above 160.