Indian bowlers regained the momentum they had lost in the first ODI and put up a disciplined performance against New Zealand in the second ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. But Ross Taylor stood strong against the dominant Indian attack to still take the Kiwis to a commendable total of 273/8.

Put into bat first, Taylor, who had guided the hosts to a thrilling victory in Hamilton, played a crucial knock of unbeaten 73 before Martin Guptil gave the home team a perfect start with his run-a-boll innings of 79. He shared an opening stand of 93 runs with Henry Nicholls who made 41 off 59 balls after successfully dealing with the initial viciousness of the Indian bowlers.

India’s comeback man Yuzvendra Chahal drew the first blood in the 17th over. But that did not deter Guptill as he tried to build another partnership with Tom Blundell. But after a steady period, the hosts witnessed a collapse and lost their next seven wickets in 55 runs to get reduced to 197/8.

Success for India in the 30th over. 159/3 now as Martin Guptill’s run a ball innings comes to an end. Run out for 79. Latham joins Taylor 11* LIVE scoring | https://t.co/6E9wqCe2kt #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/dTqDkkkjFz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 8, 2020

Guptill was undone by a brilliant fielding effort by Shardul Thakur who got the opener run out by KL Rahul. His innings was graced by eight boundaries and three sixes. His wicket opened the floodgate as the Indian bowlers ran an onslaught on the Kiwi line-up.

273/8 on the board at @edenparknz. A 76 run partnership from 54 balls between Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson providing vital late runs in Auckland. Scorecard | https://t.co/6E9wqCe2kt #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/WSEFMSR14p — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Taylor brought forward all his experience and took debutant tailender Kyle Jamieson to bring some respite to his team. He registered an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs in 54 balls with Jamieson who made 25 off 24 deliveries as well.

Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up three wickets, giving away 58 runs in his 10 overs. Thakur also picked two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja scalped one giving away just 35 runs.

(With IANS inputs)