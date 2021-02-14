England on Sunday were bundled out for a paltry score of 134 in their first innings on the final session on Day Two of the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler as he returned with figure of 5/43 to help India earn a 195-run lead on a dusty Chennai wicket which has been a rank turner.

For England, Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was the lone ranger who guarded the fort as he seemed to tackle the Indian bowlers comfortably on the wearing Chepauk track.

He remained not out on 42 runs for which he consumed 107 balls. The right-handed batsman hit four boundaries during the course of his innings.

Ollie Pope (22) and Ben Stokes (18) were the other two batsmen who made notable contributions to the visitors’ cause during their innings which came to an end inside 60 overs.

For India, other than ace off-spinner Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and debutant Axar Patel picked two wickets each while Mohammad Siraj also got one under his name.

Earlier during the day’s play, India were bowled out for 329 in the first session. Opener Rohit Sharma starred with the bat having scored 161 runs. It’s was the first Test century by an Indian batsman in 2021.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant also made significant contributions of 67 and 58 not out each.

England, currently, lead the four-match series 1-0, having won the first Test by 227 runs.

Brief scores: England 134 all out (Ben Foakes 42 not out, Ollie Pope 22; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/43) against India 329 all out