India defeated Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI to bring level into the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. A collective effort from the Men in Blue saw Sikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli flourishing with the bat before the bowlers won the game for them.

Chasing 341, openers David Warner and Aaron, who had shared an unbeaten 258-run stand in the first match, could not replicate their brilliance. The former got dismissed in the fourth over as Manish Pandey took a one-handed screamer off Shami’s delivery to sent the batsman packing for 15. Steve Smith came in at number three and registered a 62-run partnership with Finch before the latter lost his wicket in the 16th over at 33.

Taking to the crease for the first time in an ODI match, Marnus Labuschagne put on display the reason he was picked up. He stood firm with Smith as the duo took the Australian innings forward at a brisk pace. They added 96 runs for the third wicket before the fresher gave away his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja after scoring a brilliant 46 off 47 deliveries.

The Australian master Smith, though, continued with his intent to win the series for his team as he looked on to build another partnership with Alex Carey. The keeper-batsman also seemed to be aware of his job as he maintained the run-a-ball system in his innings while Smith did all the hard works at the other end.

Nearing his century and threatening India, Smith conceded his wicket at 98 off a wide and slower delivery from Kuldeep Yadav to hand him his 100th ODI scalps. With him, the Australian hopes seemed well and gone as Shami and Saini rattled through the lower order to get the last five wickets in just 83 runs.

Shami was the most successful bowler with 3/77, though he would feel unlucky that he couldn’t take his second international hat-trick after dismissing Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins off consecutive deliveries. Saini, Jadeja and Kuldeep got two wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah got one wicket.

On being asked to bat first, the Indian openers Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start as they added 81 runs. Rohit, though, was undone by Adam Zampa after being trapped plumb in front for an LBW while batting at 42. Dhawan and Kohli then added 103 runs for the third wickets as both the batsmen went on to complete their half-centuries.

Dhawan fell short of his century by four runs after Kane Richardson sent him packing in the 29th over. Shreyas Iyer at four could not do much before KL Rahul came in and played one of the best innings of his life. Joining Kohli, he looked in sublime touch, despite a change in his batting order, and partnered his captain for a stand of 78 runs.

Zampa was on the money again in the 44th over as he dismissed Kohli for 78 to get him for the fifth time in his career. However, Rahul with his 52-ball 80 made sure that India posted commendable total on what looked like batting heaven in Rajkot.

For the Australians, Zampa was the leading wicket-taker for his figure of 3/50. Richardson also got two scalps but was expensive in his 10 overs.