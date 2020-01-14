India were 195 for 5 after 40 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rishabh Pant (14*) and Ravindra Jadeja (22*) were batting at the crease.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma became the victim of Mitchell Starc on his individual score of 10 runs off 15 balls. Then KL Rahul fell to Aston Agar after a well-made 47 off 61 balls. Soon, Shikhar Dhawan too joined Rahul after departing on the ball of Pat Cummins. The southpaw scored 74 runs off 91 balls. His knock was laced with 9 fours and a six.

Before skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer could have stitched a partnership, Azam Zampa dismissed Kohli and Starc took the wicket of Iyer.

Talking about the bowling department so far, Starc conceded 34 runs in his 7 overs. Meanwhile, Cummins conceded 30 runs in 8 overs and Agar conceded 44 in 9 overs each. Zampa finished his 10 overs with the figures of 1 for 53.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch had won the toss and had decided to bowl.

Notably, after a string of good performances in Tests for Australia, Marnus Labuschagne makes his debut in the white-ball format.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah