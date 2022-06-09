An injury-hit India return to international action after two intense months of IPL 2022, as preparations for the Men’s T20 World Cup resume with the opening game of the five-match series against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, depleted after losing K.L Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav to injuries even before a ball was bowled.

The next ten days of T20I action against a full-strength Proteas side will be an opportunity for India to test a new-look top-order without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and with KL Rahul out with a right groin injury, Rishabh Pant is set to make his international captaincy debut at his home ground.

The series is also the first in India since the Covid-19 pandemic, where bio-bubble restrictions have been lifted and full stadium attendance is permitted.

For the first time since India’s T20I series opener loss to Bangladesh in 2019, the hosts will play an international game in New Delhi, where they have a chance to set a new record in men’s cricket by winning the most consecutive matches in the format. India, along with Afghanistan and Romania, has won 12 consecutive men’s T20Is. With a win on Thursday, they will have 13 wins, the most of any team in men’s T20I cricket.

Due to the absence of Sharma, Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav (right-hand injury), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar, and Ravindra Jadeja, India’s 16-man squad, as well as the returning duo of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya, comes into focus.

Karthik had not played in a T20I for India since February 2019. However, stellar performances as a specialist finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2022, amassing 242 runs at a strike rate of 220 in the death overs phase, paved the way for a three-year comeback into the national team.

On Tuesday, head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that Karthik will continue to play the specialist finisher role he played for RCB for the Indian team. Pandya, who is now Pant’s deputy, will be seen in the Indian jersey after last appearing in the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup. With concerns about him bowling his full quota of overs at the time, Pandya primarily batted while bowling a few overs in the Super 10 stage.

Pandya, on the other hand, turned a corner in IPL 2022, amassing 487 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.27, with four half-centuries and eight wickets while leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title.

Now that he’s back in the Indian lineup, the all-rounder is brimming with confidence ahead of the T20I series against South Africa.

However, Dravid hinted that Pandya may play a different role for India after his success as an all-rounder, particularly as a number four batter, for the Titans in the IPL 2022. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, two young pacers, add excitement to the 16-man squad.

However, it appears that India will stick with the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan in the first game. With Rahul out, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan will almost certainly open the batting. In the absence of Kuldeep, it could be a toss-up between Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi, with Yuzvendra Chahal a sure starter.

South Africa, meanwhile, is playing as a team for the first time since missing out on a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup last year despite winning four Super 10 matches. The majority of their squad is familiar with Indian conditions, with ten players having played for various franchises in the IPL 2022 and never losing a bilateral T20I series in India.

David Miller had his best IPL season with Gujarat, scoring 481 runs at an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.72. Miller remained unbeaten in nine matches for the Titans thanks to his number five position, improved play against spin, and role clarity.

Captain Temba Bavuma will expect him to play the same role for the Proteas, with Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen rounding out the middle order.

The interesting thing to watch for South Africa will be who opens the batting with Quinton de Kock, though Bavuma suggested that he could open the batting with the left-handed wicketkeeper.

Kagiso Rabada will lead the pace attack for the visitors after picking up 23 wickets for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022, while Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Dwaine Pretorius are other fast bowling options in the side. The Proteas’ spin challenge should be led by Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

(Inputs from IANS)