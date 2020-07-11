Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho believes that he can help the club win trophies despite not having the best of time at the moment. Spurs are at the ninth place in the Premier League points tally and are already out of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League race.

Mourinho had taken over as the manager of the club after Spurs had removed former manager Mauricio Pochettino mid-way through the season and the Portuguese trainer had agreed on a three-year deal with the club.

Giving the example of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Mourinho stated that he can also win trophies for the club if he is given some time.

“How long it took for Jurgen [Klopp] and Liverpool?,” Mourinho told reporters as per BBC Sport.

“Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on and so on and so on.

“I’m focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don’t, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that.”

Spurs last major trophy win dates back to 2008 when they won the League Cup under then-manager Juande Ramos.