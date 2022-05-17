‘Important to mix up deliveries to confuse batters’: DC’s Shardul Thakur after win over PBKS

Following his team’s 17-run victory over Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals pacer Shardul Thakur stated on Monday that it was critical to mix up deliveries while bowling in order to confuse batters.

Mitchell Marsh’s 63 and Thakur’s brilliant 4/36, which included the wicket of Jitesh Sharma, who threatened to take the match away from the Capitals in the final overs, helped the side seal an important win over PBKS to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“There was a difference between the boundaries on both sides of the ground. Sixes could be hit on the longer side too so it was important that bowlers mixed up deliveries while bowling so as to confuse the batters. Knuckleball was used, then if a leftie (left-arm pacer) arrived, off cutters were bowled, seam ball, slow bouncer and bouncers were utilized. Today was the day of mixed bowling,” Thakur said during a post-match conference.

Thakur said that the win was extremely important for the side.

“We could not get the momentum we needed during our first few games. We have our next game on May 21, till then, a lot of changes would happen in the table, and a lot of teams will be out. Let us see what happens,” he added.

The bowler further said that DC’s fielding has improved since the first ten games.

“There were a few misfields, half chances. It may look easy on TV, but it is difficult on the field,” he added.

Thakur observed that something in the pitch prevented batters from scoring after six overs, causing both teams’ middle orders to struggle.

In the match, after being put to bat first by PBKS, DC scored a respectable 159/7 in 20 overs, led by Marsh (63), Sarfaraz Khan (32) and Lalit Yadav (24). The Capitals’ batting struggled against Punjab bowlers, with Liam Livingstone (3/27) and Arshdeep Singh (3/37) being the pick of the PBKS bowlers.

Chasing 160, PBKS got off to a good start with Bairstow attacking, but its batting lineup soon fell apart. Jitesh Sharma (44) and Rahul Chahar (25) fought back, but Thakur’s 4/36 left them 17 runs short of victory.

DC is now fourth in the points standings, with 14 points. On May 21, they will play the Mumbai Indians. PBKS, on the other hand, is seventh with 12 points, and their next game is on May 22 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(Inputs from ANI)