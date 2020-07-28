Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been forced to clarify that he is “not against a vaccine” for coronavirus after he shared an anti-vaxxer post on one of his social media handles.

His social media post attracted criticism online after which the Formula One driver deleted the post. He has now said that he wanted to ‘clarify (his) thoughts’ on the matter.

“I’ve noticed some comments on my earlier post around the coronavirus vaccine, and want to clarify my thoughts on it, as I understand why they might have been misinterpreted,” the British Mercedes driver wrote in a subsequent post on Instagram.

“Firstly, I hadn’t actually seen the comment attached so that is totally my fault and I have a lot of respect for the charity work Bill Gates does. I also want to be clear that I’m not against a vaccine and no doubt it will be important in the fight against coronavirus, and I’m hopeful for its development to help save lives.”