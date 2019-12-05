Even though Chelsea showed great signs of improvement in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa, the Blues manager Frank Lampard demands more from the team.

After back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and West Ham in the Premier League, Chelsea bounced back to winning ways by dominating Villa at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m happy but I want more,” said Lampard as quoted by Sky Sports. “I think we’ve had a pretty good start because a lot of people maybe expected otherwise but I think we’ve done pretty well. But I want more all the time.”

Notably, Lampard’s men lost to Manchester City 2-1 and West Ham 1-0 in their recent matches, but they came back strong in the match against The Lions on Wednesday night.

“The last week has been a good example of that for us. I saw us go to Man City and trade with them like a big team that was in and around that level, then I saw us play against West Ham like a team that’s not that,” said Lampard.

“Then I saw a recovery (against Villa) back to where we were. That shows me we have real potential but we have to be aware there may be tough bumps that we’re going to have to overcome because we’re young, because we’re slightly transitional, and that will only show itself as we go along.

“The important thing is we keep working to improve every day,” the manager added.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount scored in each half to help Chelsea win against Villa.

The win on Wednesday has strengthened Chelsea’s hold on a top-four place as they maintain a six-point gap with fifth-placed Wolves.