India’s football team coach Igor Stimac conducted a training session for Indian Arrows at the Cooperage Stadium on Thursday. Arrows next play TRAU FC on March 8. Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam, also the assistant coach of the Indian team stated that the boys were taken aback by the pleasant surprise.

“The boys feel motivated. We had all assembled for a training session, and Igor along with Tomislav (Rogic) and Luka (Radman) took over. They shared their invaluable inputs with the boys,” Venkatesh informed.

“It was a nice gesture from the national team coach which has never happened before. He watched our matches in Mumbai and expressed his desire to attend our training sessions. He himself prepared the training regime and primarily focused on our attacking aspects,” Venkatesh added.

Stimac has watched Indian Arrows’ last three home matches at the Cooperage Stadium against Quess East Bengal (1-3), Chennai City FC (0-2) and Punjab FC (1-1). Midfielder Ricky Shabong, who played an integral part in India’s run to the quarter-finals of AFC U16 Championship Malaysia 2018, mentioned it was a “special day for him.”

“I’m honoured that Stimac sir joined us at our training before a crucial away game. It was a great experience. He helped us focus on key areas and game situations,” Shabong explained.

Meanwhile, Simac stressed that “developing their football knowledge” was the priority.

“We are not putting pressure on them with regards to getting results in the I-League. Our focus is on developing their football knowledge and physical capacities for upcoming years,” Stimac explained.

“They are a good bunch of promising youngsters. Venky (Venkatesh) has been guiding them very well. It was an effective session today. I wish them all the best for the upcoming matches. I’ll look forward to spending some more time with them in the future,” Stimac quipped.