According to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, country’s skipper and ace batsman Virat Kohli could score 100 hundreds if he plays as long as the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

“If Virat plays as long as Sachin, he can make 100 hundreds,” Irfan said during a chat show on ‘Sports Tak’ as quoted by IANS.

The only Indian sportsperson to be felicitated with the Bharat Ratna honour, Tendulkar is the only batsman to score 100 international centuries (51 Tests and 49 ODIs). Apart from this, he has scored 34,357 international runs across all the three formats – 18,426 in ODIs and 15,921 in Tests, before calling time on his career in 2013 .

Meanwhile, Kohli, who is regarded as one of the modern-day greats, has so far scored 70 international centuries (43 in ODIs and 27 in Tests) in his almost 12-year-old career at the highest level.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world because of his adaptability to different situations and different formats.

Kohli’s records, especially in the white-ball format, are staggering. The classy right-hander averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket. In Tests, he has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has scored 11867 runs at an average of almost 60. In the shortest format, Kohli has played 82 matches in which he has scored 2794 runs.

In normal circumstances, Kohli would have been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus outbreak, the tournament has been postponed “indefinitely” by the BCCI.