Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to AC Milan has brought back a reversal of fortunes for the Serie A side. The side has struggled to match up to their performances of the glory year in the past. However, Ibrahimovic has helped them gain some important points at the table.

“It’s no secret that I’m old but it’s just a number,” he said after the match. “I wanted to feel alive and I just want to play. I don’t have the same physique before, but I can overcome that with intelligence.”

Ibra netted home a penalty as Milan turned came from behind to win the match 2-0. He admitted that had he come from the beginning of the season, they may have gone on to win the title.

“I’m sorry I came halfway through the season,” he said. “If I was here from day one, we’d have won the championship. I’m president, coach and player. But I only get paid to be a player. That’s the downside.”

Ibrahimovic, however, indicated that he won’t be extending his contract beyond this season.

“If it had been full, it would have been nice, the fans could have had fun with us,” he said about fans not being there to see the comeback.

“I have a month to have fun,then things happen here that we can’t control. I’m sorry for the fans, they may not see me in person anymore,” he added.

“They could have seen me live for the last time – read between the lines”.

