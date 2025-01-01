Identity cards for 2025 Asian Winter Games to be activated on Wednesday

The identity registration cards for the 2025 Asian Winter Games will be officially activated at midnight on January 1, according to the Harbin Exit-Entry Border Inspection Station. Held from February 7 to 14, 2025, in Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, the Asian Winter Games will welcome participants and officials from across the continent. Official entry and exit services for the event will begin on January 27.

From January 1 to March 1, overseas participants and personnel affiliated with the Games will be able to enter and exit the Chinese mainland multiple times using their valid passports or other international travel documents, in conjunction with their Asian Winter Games identity cards, reports Xinhua.

Harbin Taiping International Airport, the designated entry and exit hub for the Games, features an extensive air traffic network with 19 international routes connecting to Russia, Japan, South Korea, and other countries and regions.

A dedicated “Special Asian Winter Games Channel” has been set up at the airport. The Harbin Exit-Entry Border Inspection Station has also deployed professional guidance officers to assist with expedited clearance for event participants and staff.

Meanwhile, the landmark ice-and-snow theme park in Harbin, the capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, has been expanded ahead of the ninth Asian Winter Games, according to local authorities.

The Ice-Snow World, built on the northern bank of the Songhua River which flows through the city, will cover a million square metres in the coming snow season, up from 810,000 square metres in the last season. With its size equivalent to 140 football pitches, the extravaganza during the upcoming snow season will be of the largest scale. A total of 300,000 cubic metres of ice and snow has been used for crafting sculptures such as castles and towers, up from 250,000 cubic metres. The design and construction of the park feature elements of the ninth Asian Winter Games.

The theme park grew from the former Harbin Ice Lantern Festival, which started in 1963. In December 1999, the Ice-Snow World was built in Harbin to mark the millennium.