After being invited to bat first in match number 6 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, India have managed to score 142/6 in their designated quota of 20 overs at the WACA, Perth. Wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia opened the innings along with Shafali Verma as regular opener Smriti Mandhana could not be part of the XI due to fever.

India set Bangladesh 143 to win. In the 2018 Asia Cup, Bangladesh chased down 142 against India, their highest T20I chase to date. Will we see history made tonight?

Although India lost the wicket of Tania early with just 16 runs on the board, Shafali Verma’s quickfire 17 ball 39 runs ensured India get off to a great start.

In fact, Verma along with Jemimah Rodrigues (34 runs) added as many as 37 runs for the second wicket, the highest partnership in the innings before Verma was dismissed in the sixth over with 53 runs on the board.

Gradually, India’s scoring rate dropped and it needed a good little cameo from Veda Krishnamurthy lower down the order worth 20 runs from 11 balls helped India to reach a decent total on Monday.

The Indian bowlers would now like to defend the score and would be confident of doing so after pulling off a win against Australia in the tournament opener.

For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun and Panna Ghosh were the pick of the bowlers as they picked four wickets between themselves and conceded just 50 runs.