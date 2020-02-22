New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine on Saturday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 match at WACA Ground in Perth.

“We are gonna have a bowl first. Want to make first use of this pitch. We want to get out there as a group and make a mark on the tournament. Am really excited. Every time you play a world tournament, it is always special. As a captain, I am leading a fantastic group of athletes. We are in it to win it. We want to take one game at a time. Each team brings different elements,” said Sophie after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu said: “The toss isn’t a problem. My team has been playing really good. This is a new game and we will focus for today. Lot of Sri Lankan fans here and we would want to play some positive cricket.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (captain), Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya