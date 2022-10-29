Glenn Phillips ton helps New Zealand to post 167 runs against Lankans

New Zealand hard-hitting allrounder, Glenn Phillips ton against Sri Lanks helped Kiwis to post a solid 167/7 in their Group 1, Super 12 match at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday.

NZ had lost three wickets for 15 runs while batting first, but an 84-run partnership between Phillips (104) and Daryl Mitchell (22) saved the day for the Kiwis.

New Zealand chose to bat first, and they had a nightmare start. The Kiwis were reduced to 15/3 in four overs as spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dhananjaya de Silva knocked the dangerous openers Finn Allen (1) and Devon Conway (1), and pacer Kasun Rajitha removed captain Kane Williamson for 8 off 13 balls.

It was spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who broke the Phillips-Mitchell 84-run . He was dismissed for 22 off 24 balls after dislodging his stumps. NZ was 99/4 in 14.3 overs.

Philips kept dealing in boundries and completed his century in just 61 balls. He hit 10 fours and 4 sixes in his knock. He also contributed to New Zealand scoring 150 runs in 18.5 overs.

Neesham was dismissed after being hit for 5 off 8 balls, giving Rajitha his second wicket of the game. For 129 runs, NZ’s batting order’s half was in the dugout.

Phillips was dismissed for 104 off 64 balls by pacer Lahiru Kumara, giving him his first wicket of the game. On the second to last ball of the innings, Ish Sodhi was also eliminated with a score of only one.

NZ scored 167/7 in their allotted 20 over, with Mitchell Santner (11*) and Tim Southee (4*) contributing.

For Sri Lanka, Rajitha (2/23) was the bowler of choice. Theekshana, Hasaranga, de Silva and Kumara got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 167/7 (Glenn Phillips 104, Daryl Mitchell 22, Kasun Rajitha 2/23)