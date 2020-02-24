Australia Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tie at WACA Ground in Perth on Monday.

Chasing a below-par target of 123 runs, Australia got home with three balls to spare as Rachael Haynes’ 60 gave Australia the required impetus in the middle and skipper Meg Lanning held the other end with her 40 not out.

Haynes was declared the Player of the Match for her fiery knock that came off just 47 balls. Her blitzkrieg included 4 fours and 2 sixes.

“Was actually much easier batting. Couldn’t watch the end bit after I got out. The message was to get a partnership going. Ball was sliding on nicely. Turn or swing wasn’t a major factor once I got out there. Was just a matter of playing through the line of the ball,” said Haynes after winning the match.

For Sri Lanka, Udeshika Prabodhani and Shashikala Siriwardene claimed two wickets each but were unable to stop the hosts’ juggernaut before the line.

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu had won the toss and opted to bat. Athapaththu scored 50 off 38 with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes, but the Lankans couldn’t capitalise it and managed only 122 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Umesha Thimashini, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Harshitha Madavi, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt