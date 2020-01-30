The New Zealand cricket team won everyone’s heart despite losing the final of the World Cup last year with their humble reaction to the defeat. Rightly so, they won the MCC’s Spirit of the Cricket Award. And it seems the next generation cricketers of the country are prepared to take the legacy of Kane Williamson & Co forward.

At the ongoing Under19 World Cup during the quarterfinal match between New Zealand and the West Indies, two Kiwi cricketers lifted a West Indies batsman to him off the field after he got injured.

Jese Tashkoff and Joseph Field took West Indian batsman Kirk McKenzie off the field after the latter found it difficult to walk off the field due to cramps.

Cricket World Cup took to their official Twitter handle to post a video of the moment with the caption, “An outstanding show of sportsmanship earlier today in the game between West Indies and New Zealand #U19CWC | #SpiritOfCricket | #FutureStars”.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma also hailed the gesture and he retweeted the video saying, “So good to see this #SpiritOfCricket at its best.”

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also retweeted the video and praised the heartwarming gesture from young Blackcaps cricketer as he wrote, “Mastery begins with humility. The legacy being so beautifully carried forward by the next generation of New Zealand stars. There is a reason why they are the most loved team of our times #SpiritOfCricket.”

Indian spinner Rahul Chahar also took to his official Twitter timeline to share the video. He wrote, “Sport can teach us many lessons!#SpiritOfCricket”

Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum termed the gesture as “Authentic example.”

Jimmy Neesham wrote, “Fantastic world lads! Great to see”

Talking about cricket, New Zealand managed to win the thriller against the West Indies by two wickets to qualify for the semifinal. Chasing 238, the Kiwis won the match in the last over.

They were reduced to 153/8 at one stage before tailenders Joey Field (38*) and Kristian Clarke (46*) staged an epic comeback with an unbeaten partnership of 85 runs.