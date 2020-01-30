South Africa U-19 skipper Bryce Parsons on Thursday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the third quarterfinal match of the U-19 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Bangladesh were 72 for 1 in 16 overs. Pheko Moletsane claimed the wicket of Parvez Hossain Emon (17 runs).

“We are going to bowl as we saw in the last game, there’s something in it for the bowlers. It’s a knock-out game and we’ve worked really hard on preparation. We are happy to be playing at home,” said Parsons after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali said: “We need to put up good total. We are happy about our squad and everybody are confident and want to go out there and perform. Our top order has to fire so that we can put a good total and give our bowlers a nice score to defend.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Khanya Cotani (wicketkeeper), Bryce Parsons (captain), Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Mondli Khumalo

Bangladesh U19: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (wicketkeeper/captain), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad