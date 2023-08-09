ICC announced the shuffling of nine ODI Men’s World Cup group matches which will be hosted in India this October. Some of the matches which are updated after the new announcement from ICC this evening, also contain high magnitude and drama. Let’s have a close look at the situation.

1. India vs Pakistan (14th October, 2 pm)

The match has always consisted of high action and drama. The match was earlier scheduled for 15th October at the Narendra Modi stadium but after the announcement from ICC, the match will be played on the 14th of October shifting the event a day prior.

2. England vs Afghanistan (15th October, 2 pm)

The match which was considered to be played in Delhi on the 14th of October will now be played on the 15th of October leading to a day’s delay in the match in the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Advertisement

3. England vs Bangladesh (10th October, 10:30 am)

The match which was considered to be played as a day-night match is slightly shifted from its schedule and has been given a morning shift of 10:30 am which will be played in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Academy Stadium in Dharamsala.

4. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (10th October, 2 pm)

The Asian clash between Pakistan and the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers, Sri Lanka will be worth a match to watch for. The match was earlier scheduled for 12th October but is now rescheduled for 10th October at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

5. Australia vs South Africa (12th October, 2 pm)

The match will be a highly competitive one which can bear surprising results. The match was planned for the 13th of October but after the announcement the match will now be played on the 12th of October at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

6. New Zealand vs Bangladesh (13th October, 2 pm)

The match has shifted its time as well as the date which was earlier going to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on the 14th of October will now be played on the 13th of October shifting the match to a day match to a day-night match.

7. Australia vs Bangladesh (11th November, 10:30 am)

The match which was earlier scheduled on Sunday the 12th of November is shifted to the 11th of November placing it on a day match schedule. The match will be played in the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

8. England vs Pakistan (11th November, 2 pm)

The match will be tough to predict as the match will showcase some incredible gameplay. The match was earlier scheduled to be played on the 12th of November but was reshuffled this evening and had been put on the 11th of November day-night spot. The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

9. India vs Netherlands (12th November, 2 pm)

India’s last match against the Netherlands will be an easy one to face off. The match was supposed to be conducted on 11th November but was shifted this evening to 12th November which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The ODI World Cup will start itself from the 5th of October, 2023 playing the inaugural match between England and New Zealand. India will play its first match against Australia on the 8th of October.