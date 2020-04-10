Wishes pour in for Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman as he turned 30 on Friday.

Famous for his match-winning knock of 114 runs off 106 balls with the help of 12 fours and 3 sixes in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against India, Fakhar is one of the clean strikers of the ball.

The southpaw is the only batsman from Pakistan to score a double hundred in ODIs. He had achieved the feat playing against Zimbabwe in 2018, scoring 210 not out off 156 balls, an innings that was laced with 24 fours and 5 sixes.

An iconic Champions Trophy performance from Fakhar Zaman, who celebrates his 30th birthday today! Happy birthday,” tweeted ICC.

“The fastest player to 1,000 ODI runs. The first Pakistan batsman to score an ODI double-ton. Player of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

“Happy birthday Fakhar Zaman,” tweeted Pakistan Cricket Board.

Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali, who was the Player of the Tournament in the 2017 Champions Trophy, wrote: “Happy birthday to Fakhru. One of the great members of our #RotiGroup. Roti party lockdown k baad kahan pay expected hai? Fakhar Zaman.”