Wishes have started pouring in for legendary Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan as the veteran turns 48 on Friday.

Notably, Murali, who called time on his career in 2011, is still the leading wicket-taker in both the Tests and the ODIs. In the longest format of the game, the spinner has claimed 800 wickets in 133 matches, while in the 350 ODIs, he has scalped 534 wickets.

“In 2017, Muttiah Muralitharan became the first Sri Lankan to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame,” recalled ICC in a tweet on his birthday.

“Post retirement, Muttiah Muralitharan has remained involved with the game, imparting his knowledge to the next generation,” it added.

Post retirement, Muttiah Muralitharan has remained involved with the game, imparting his knowledge to the next generation.

“Most wickets in Tests: 800…Most wickets in ODIs: 534…Happy birthday to legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan!” wrote Sri Lanka Cricket.

Happy birthday to legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan!

“It’s Muttiah Muralitharan’s birthday!

“Murali was on fire at the Gabba in January 2003, finishing with 4-27 from his 10 overs, his best ever figures on Australian soil,” tweeted Cricket Australia.