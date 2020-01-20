In the fresh ICC ODI Rankings released on Monday, Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma strengthened their positions at the top of the batsmen rankings. On the other hand, Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah continued to lead the bowling charts in the rankings released on Monday.

After a Player of the Series Performance by Virat Kohli and a Man of the Match Performance by Rohit Sharma in the series decider which India went on to win 2-1, Kohli and Rohit remain at the top of the points tally.

With as many as 183 runs in the series, Kohli was the highest Indian run-getter while Rohit finished second with 171 runs in the series.

While Kohli received two rating points and moved to 886 points, Rohit got three points and now has 868 points.

Talented Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is in the third position with as many as 829 points.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan also jumped seven places and is now on the 15th position after he scored 170 runs in two innings. On the other hand, KL Rahul gained 21 slots to reach 50th position.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Jasprit Bumrah leads the chart with 764 points. He is ahead of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins make the top five.

Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Alex Carey all witnessed an improvement in their respective rankings.

Adam Zampa, with five wickets in the series, advanced 20 places to reach the 37th position. Kane Richardson also moved to the 65th position from his previous 77th.

