Jasprit Bumrah, who is yet to gain his prime since returning from injury, has made way for Trent Boult at the top of the recent ODI Bowling ranking released by ICC on Wednesday. Boult, who has been sidelined due to injury, climbed to the pole position with 727 points, eight ahead of Bumrah.

In the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Bumrah remained wicketless despite playing all the matches. He conceded a total of 167 runs in the 30 overs he bowled and returned without a scalp in a bilateral series for the first time in his career.

Trent Boult claims No.1 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Bowling rankings as Jasprit Bumrah slips to second position after a wicket-less run in the recently concluded #NZvIND series. pic.twitter.com/6L5aPN1fjR — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who took six wickets against the Kiwis in the last series has jumped up to the 13th spot, whereas his friend and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has dropped to 16th.

In the all-rounder rankings, Ravindra Jadeja is the highest-ranked Indian player. The 31-year-old has climbed three places to hold the seventh spot with 246 points. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi owns the top spot with 301 points, while Ben Stokes is at second with 294 points.

🇦🇫’s Mohammad Nabi climbs to No.1 on the MRF Tyres ICC All-rounder rankings 👏 Ben Stokes lost some ground after having been rested for the recent South Africa ODIs. Full rankings 👉 https://t.co/sipiRIYBOW pic.twitter.com/MUC101Cx04 — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has kept his top spot in the ODI batting chart with 869 points. And even though he did not take part in the ODI series against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma has maintained his stay at second with 855 points. The third spot has also remained unchanged with Pakistan’s Babar Azam holding on to it.

Ross Taylor and Quinton de Kock, who recently hit match-winning tons for 🇳🇿 and 🇿🇦 respectively, have earned their reward in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Batting rankings! pic.twitter.com/U7Q8hPmpNQ — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

After getting humiliated in the T20I series, New Zealand on Tuesday took a sweet revenge and beat India 3-0 in the ODI rubber after winning the final match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.