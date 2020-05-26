In a recent development, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has slammed ICC and said that in the last 10 years it has successfully finished cricket. During a conversation with former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for ESPNCricinfo’s podcast, Akhtar expressed what he felt about some of the playing conditions in white-ball cricket which has made it a sport which favours the batsmen.

Akhtar was particularly sharp in his criticism after Manjrekar asked for his take on a trend that fast bowlers are bowling more slower deliveries in limited-overs cricket while spinners are trying to bowl faster.

“Can I tell you something bluntly? They (ICC) are finishing the cricket. I am openly saying that in last 10 years, ICC has successfully finished cricket, and I would say job well done guys. Jo socha thaa apne woh kiya (You did what you intended to),” Akhtar said. (via PTI)

Akhtar also suggested that the number of bouncers per over should be increased as there are two new balls and only four fielders outside the circle for a major part of an ODI game.

“I have been saying repeatedly that change bouncer rule (one per over). You have two new balls and four fielders outside. Please ask ICC whether in last 10 years, quality of cricket has gone up or gone down. Where are those Sachin versus Shoaib contests?”

Speaking about Tendulkar, Akhtar stated that he is one such batsman with whom he never got aggressive as there was a lot of respect for him. He has gone on record multiple times picking Tendulkar as the world’s best batsman.

“But yes, I would try to out-think him. Like in the 2006 tour of Pakistan, I knew he had tennis elbow problems and he can’t hook or pull me, so I bowled a barrage of bouncers to keep him quiet,” Akhtar said.

The Rawalpindi Express also stated that Virat Kohli would have found it a little difficult to play the pull shot against him because of his extra pace.

“I would have come wide off the crease and tried to shape that new ball out and lured him into driving. Something that James Anderson has done with him. Having said that he would have scored as many runs as he scored now had I also played.”

Akhtar stated that it would have been a treat to watch if Kohli was up against the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shane Warne at the peak of their powers.

“He could have judged himself where he stood in front of these bowlers,” he said.

When quizzed whether the culture of producing express pace bowlers is still prevalent in Pakistan, Akhtar said: “People like me should have been in PCB and I would have produced fast bowlers. Fast bowlers should be like leopards which would hunt down its prey.

“I would have produced 12 fast bowlers and prepared them on every aspect, technique, mannerism, studies, diet, what to do with the body.

“I would have built a complete brand. You don’t get fast bowlers from people who are by nature ghulaam (subservient).”