Though West Indies won the first ODI against India on Sunday, they have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match.

ICC Elite Panel match referee David Boon imposed the fine on the Caribbean team as they could bowl only 46 overs after the time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. As such, the team have each been fined 80% of their match fee,” said ICC in a media release.

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard accepted the proposed sanction after the end of the match, and hence there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Shaun George, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth umpire Anil Chaudhary leveled the charge.

West Indies on Sunday thrashed India by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, courtesy Shimron Hetmyer’s career-best 139 and Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102. Hetmyer was declared the Player of the match.

Chasing a tight total of 288 on a sluggish wicket, 22-year old Hetmyer made the match a one-sided affair with 11 fours and seven half dozens. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Hope gave the southpaw excellent company with a patient 102 off 151 balls and guided the team home with 8 wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.

Earlier, skipper Kieron Pollard had won the toss and invited India to bat first. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit crucial fifties as India’s middle order came to the fore to post 287 for 8 in 50 overs after the Men in Blue were reduced to 80 for 3.