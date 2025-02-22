ICC CT 2025: Battle lines drawn for marquee India-Pakistan clash

It’s time for the biggest match of the ICC Champions Trophy. It’s India vs Pakistan, a rivalry that generates febrile atmosphere on both sides of the border, a rivalry where India’s recent dominance has been clear but Pakistan holds a marginal 3-2 head-to-head advantage in the Champions Trophy, and more importantly a rivalry that elevates an average player to an overnight hero, and the heroics are written and shared across the globe for generations.

In their long-standing ODI rivalry, Pakistan hold a slight edge, having won 73 out of the 135 encounters, while India have emerged victorious in 57, and five matches haven’t yielded any results. However, the tide has shifted – apart from the occasional T20I win, India has largely dominated in the new millennium.

Since 2010, they have won 12 out of 17 ODIs against Pakistan, with only four losses and one no-result.

In the Champions Trophy, Pakistan, though, will be eager to do an encore of their last meeting at the 2017 final, where they crushed India by 180 runs.

Easier said than done, the Pakistan outfit, still licking their wounds from the dismal 60-run loss in their campaign opener to New Zealand in Karachi, will have to punch above their weight to beat India and stay alive in the competition. The loss in the Champions Trophy opener, has left the tournament hosts tottering at the bottom of the table in their group.

Having said that, Rohit Sharma & Co can’t discount the Men-in-Green at any cost, considering their unpredictable nature. The last time India and Pakistan clashed in a major ICC 50-over contest was in 2023, at the highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad. However, it turned into a bit of an anti-climax with India comfortably chasing down a subpar target.

Sunday’s ICC Champions Trophy clash between the arch-rivals at Dubai International Stadium promises a vastly different atmosphere. With a packed 25,000-strong crowd and millions watching worldwide, the pressure will be on both sides, more so on Pakistan, considering their hopes of reaching the semifinals hang by a thread after the opening loss.

India, on the other hand, are fresh from a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their campaign opener. Unlike the World Cup, which offers a team to regroup even after a slip-up, the Champions Trophy, where the top eight teams feature, there is little margin of error, and only the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. Currently New Zealand and India are on top.

“The 50-over World Cup gives you a chance to pull back even if you stumble in the odd game as there are 10 games in the fray. It’s much different here where all three of your group matches are important to proceed to the semi-finals,” India captain Sharma said on the eve of their opening match against Bangladesh.

Coming to the actual on-field action, Rohit Sharma, who has struggled for runs in the build-up, has shown signs of returning to his explosive best with a 41-run cameo against Bangladesh. His opening partner and vice-captain Shubman Gill has hit a purple patch, with back-to-back ODI hundreds, and the right-hander will be hoping to continue the momentum.

India’s middle order that includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya have also spent time in the middle, and thus would bank on their familiarity factor with the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul was enough to defuse Bangladesh, and make up for the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah. Young Harshit Rana played the perfect supporting act to Shami in the lung opener.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be concerned with Babar Azam’s form and strategy. In a pursuit of 320, his lazy 90-ball 64 against the Kiwis has drawn criticism from all quarters. Pakistan’s problems are exacerbated by the injury that caused them to remove game-changing opener Fakhar Zaman from the team . He has been replaced in the team by Imam ul Haq, who has joined the squad.

On the plus side, meanwhile, is middle-order batter Khushdil Shah’s counter-attacking 69 in the tournament opener. Given his recent poor performance, Shah has jokingly said he has no idea how he got the squad, but Pakistan would be pleased that the gamble has come off.

While the odds are in India’s favour, Pakistan can never be written off, especially in do-or-die situations, and thus Sunday’s blockbuster clash will once again be a battle of nerves for either side.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.