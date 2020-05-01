In a recent development, former Australian skipper Ian Chapell named his choice between two of the modern-day greats of the game-Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Chapell preferred the Indian run-machine over his own compatriot as the better batsman.

Chappell was asked to pick one batsman between Smith and Kohli on ESPNCricinfo to which the Australian great replied: “As captain or batsman?” (via IANS)

When Chappell was asked to make his own judgment, he explained: “I’d take Kohli both ways, as captain and batsman.”

Chapell, till date, is one of the most respected Australian captains of all-time and led them to many famous wins during his time as the captain. Overall, he played 76 Tests and 16 ODIs for Australia.

When quizzed about the bowlers he would like to captain, he picked former West Indies pacer Malcolm Marshall and former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

Meanwhile, all sporting activities have come to a halt amid the coronavirus crisis and athletes from all around the world are engaging in social media chats to keep fans entertained and urging them to stay at home to fight the virus.