IAF’s Surya Kiran team enthralls fans with spectacular aerial show ahead of World Cup final

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force enthralled the capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium with a spectacular air show for over 15 minutes ahead of the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia.

The team, part of the 52nd Squadron, showcased their precision and flair with nine Hawk Mk-132 aircrafts. The 10-minute aerial show added an extra layer of excitement to the electrifying atmosphere at the world’s largest cricket stadium, filled to its massive capacity of over 130,000 enthusiastic fans.

The hallmark of their demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll maneuvers and forming various shapes in the sky using aircraft. Formed in 1996, the SKAT, often referred to as the ‘ambassador of the Indian Air Force,’ showcased their aerobatic skills with precision and flair.

Comprising nine aircrafts, the unprecedented sky salute marks a historic moment as the Indian Air Force graced the cricketing extravaganza for the first time with a mesmerizing performance.

Among the list of high-profile attendees were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The final was also attended by a host of Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, along with Deepika’s father and legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone.

During half-time at 5:30 pm, the stadium transformed into a vibrant stage for a 15-minute performance, featuring 500 dancers and a live musical extravaganza by renowned artists like music composer and singer Pritam championing India’s spirit for victory with Lehra Do from the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83.

Adding to the spectacle, the second drinks break during the second innings witnessed a 90-second laser show in which the ring of fire lit up besides lasers going off to the tunes of Dil Jashn Bole, the official ICC World Cup 2023 anthem.

While the match ended in an anti-climax for the home fans, they will be proud of the fact that the leading run-getter and wicket-taker of the tournament are their own. While Virat Kohli ended up as the highest run-scorer with 765 runs, Mohammed Shami ended up with 24 scalps from seven outings.

Back on the field, once Maxwell hit those winning runs, it was an emotional moment for the 11 Indian players. While Mohammed Siraj had tears in his eyes, KL Rahul crumbled to the floor. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were expressionless. Jasprit Bumrah walked off the field tossing water bottles to the floor in disgust.

Well, afterall, they became the first home side to lose an ODI World Cup since 2007, and some of them from that Indian side might have played their last World Cup, or for the others, the wait will continue until 2027.