The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has changed its name and will now be officially known as World Athletics. Meanwhile, the apex athletics body promised to add more content to its website and to improve the organisation of the content.

The body has also changed the name of its Twitter handle and URL of its official website.

“We’re now World Athletics,” the sport’s international governing body said in their website.

“Welcome to the new World Athletics website, the place to come for all things about our wonderful sport. We’ll be bringing you new features about athletes and the sport, as well as making it easier to find the things we know you love,” the official website said.

“From information about our events and news about our amazing athletes, to the rules of the sport, historical stats and features to inspire you to be active, it’s all here. Over the coming months, we’ll be adding more content and continuing to improve the organisation of the content,” it added.

Notably, International Association of Athletics Federations was a changed name of International Amateur Athletic Federation, which was founded in 1912 as a world governing body for the sport of track and field athletics. The name was changed in 2001.