Although the Ishant Sharma-Pratima Singh love story is not that glamorous and well known as some of the others like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma or Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic but that it is because of obvious reasons. The Indian pacer likes to have a low-key life off the field and is not like a Hardik or Virat who would want the light to fall on them.

Although fans are aware that Ishant’s wife Pratima is a basketball player, not many are aware of how love blossomed between the duo.

The Indiann test pacer has now shed light upon his love life and revealed that it was in fact love at first sight for him. The tall speedster stated that he fell in love with his wife the moment he spotted her at a basketball event in 2011.

“I saw Pratima at a local basketball tournament organised by my friend, where I was chief guest. It was love at first sight for me. In fact, I knew I wanted to marry Pratima since Day One,” said Ishant Sharma on Cricbuzz’s show Spicy Pitch.

“I started going to the tournament regularly from the very next day. But, I was shy with her at that time. I would not even talk to her. It was only before an Australia series, I gave her a hint that I need to talk to her on something really important. It took me one year to woo her and only after that, I proposed to her, ” he added.

After dating each other for more than five years, the two got married on 9 December 2016.