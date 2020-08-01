Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has set his eyes on winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after putting his name in almost all major club trophies that an English club can win. Alisson said that his initial target would be to be part of every Brazil squad leading up to the World Cup.

“I dream of winning the World Cup, of being there (Qatar) in 2022. But we have the Copa America (in 2021) ahead and the (South American World Cup) qualifiers,” Alisson said during an interview broadcast on Brazil’s Bola da Vez television program.

“The most important thing is to be included in every squad and win every game we play so that we can achieve our goal of qualifying for the World Cup,” he added.

Alisson has been capped 44 times for Brazil and is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper of Selecao boss Tite, ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson.

He said Tite had instructed Brazil’s players to concentrate, first and foremost, on performing well for their clubs.

“Tite says the national team is a consequence of what we do for our clubs during the season and how we take care of ourselves in our daily lives,” Alisson said. “Our preparation has an influence on everything.”

“I hope to be a part of every possible national squad while I’m playing. Each match for Brazil is like my first. It’s a big responsibility, given Brazil’s rich football history.”

Alisson is currently the best gloveman in the world with both the FIFA and Ballon D’Or award for best goalkeeper under his name.

The 27-year-old was the main goalkeeper of the Liverpool squad that won the Premier League this season to get the Merseyside club their first league title in 30 years. He was also the part of the Reds team that won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup last year.

“The biggest part of my achievements in football I achieved for this club, through this club, individual and my teammates, so it means a lot to me and my family.

“Since we arrived here we could feel that it’s a different club, a club who treats you as a family and can give you all the support that you need to play football, to stay focused on playing football.

“So, we are comfortable here. We love being here. We also love the warmth that we receive from the supporters, they are part of this family as well,” he added.